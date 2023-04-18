Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Guemuessuyu Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey

5 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 87 m² Number of floors 6
€ 572,000
Residence with a fitness center in a prestigious area, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey We…
1 room apartmentin Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
Price on request
Taksim, one of the most popular districts of Istanbul, is hosting a new housing project. The…
Apartmentin Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
€ 182,097
Why this property؟ The project is located in the famous Sisli district, in the center of Eu…
Apartmentin Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
€ 370,222
Why this property؟ A mixture of modern architecture and the inherent sense of history, near…
Apartmentin Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
€ 603,506
Why this property؟ A residential project characterized by unique archaeological architectur…

Properties features in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir