Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Gazipasa
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

Gazipasa
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 350 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 620,000
Villa from the owner with the opportunity to get a residence permit "Zera Homes" offers for …
Villa 5 room villain Hasdere, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Hasdere, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 645 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 907,500
Villa from the owner with the opportunity to obtain a residence permit "Zera Homes" offers f…
Villa 3 room villain Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 334,900
New villa. Opportunity to get ikametVilla layout and facilities We offer a villa in the Gazi…

Properties features in Gazipasa, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir