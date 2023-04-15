UAE
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Duplex 7 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
310 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 550,000
Comfortable and luxurious duplex 5 + 2 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance t…
Duplex 6 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
175 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 390,000
Comfortable duplex 4 + 2 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 200…
Duplex 5 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
130 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 300,000
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2000T…
Duplex 4 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
115 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 265,000
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2000The mo…
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 230,000
Beautiful duplex 2 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2000T…
Duplex 4 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
133 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 290,000
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1200Develo…
Duplex 5 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
189 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 415,000
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1200D…
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 260,000
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 120…
Duplex 5 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
194 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 280,000
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 1 in the most beautiful complex in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, …
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
174 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 210,000
Duplex 2 + 1 with separate kitchen in a chic complex in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazip…
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
99 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 219,000
Chic Duplex 2 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2400INFORM…
Duplex 2 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 96,800
New two-level apartment 1 + 1 in the beautiful area of GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazipa…
Duplex 4 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
193 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 307,000
Duplex 3 + 1 in a luxury complexArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1000The…
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
129 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 205,500
Duplex 2 + 1 in a luxury complexArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1000The…
Duplex 4 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
169 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 195,000
Beautiful duplex 3 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 700Ga…
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
98 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 155,000
Chic duplex 2 + 1 in GazipashaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 700Gazipa…
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 250,000
Complex Cities Paradise Sale 2 + 1 DubleksArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaYou are provided w…
