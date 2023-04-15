Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Gazipasa
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

Gazipasa
18
Duplex To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Duplex 7 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 310 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 550,000
Comfortable and luxurious duplex 5 + 2 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance t…
Duplex 6 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 175 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 390,000
Comfortable duplex 4 + 2 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 200…
Duplex 5 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 130 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 300,000
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2000T…
Duplex 4 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 115 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 265,000
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2000The mo…
Duplex 3 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 230,000
Beautiful duplex 2 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2000T…
Duplex 4 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 133 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 290,000
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1200Develo…
Duplex 5 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 189 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 415,000
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1200D…
Duplex 3 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 260,000
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 120…
Duplex 5 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 194 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 280,000
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 1 in the most beautiful complex in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, …
Duplex 3 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 174 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 210,000
Duplex 2 + 1 with separate kitchen in a chic complex in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazip…
Duplex 3 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 99 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 219,000
Chic Duplex 2 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2400INFORM…
Duplex 2 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 96,800
New two-level apartment 1 + 1 in the beautiful area of GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazipa…
Duplex 4 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 193 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 307,000
Duplex 3 + 1 in a luxury complexArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1000The…
Duplex 3 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 129 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 205,500
Duplex 2 + 1 in a luxury complexArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1000The…
Duplex 4 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 169 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 195,000
Beautiful duplex 3 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 700Ga…
Duplex 3 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 98 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 155,000
Chic duplex 2 + 1 in GazipashaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 700Gazipa…
Duplex 3 roomsin Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 150 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 250,000
Complex Cities Paradise Sale 2 + 1 DubleksArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaYou are provided w…

Properties features in Gazipasa, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir