2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 135,000
Mountain View Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 135,000
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 135,000
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 99,500
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
3 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 141,000
Apartments with the ability to get VNZH  Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 123,500
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 170,500
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 146,000
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 99,000
Apartments at the construction stage with the ability to get VNZH Layout of apartments and a…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 132,000
New apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a r…
4 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
4 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 189 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 308,000
Apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a resid…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 90,000
Apartments under construction with the opportunity to get a residence permit Layout and amen…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 147,000
Apartments under construction with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit.  Ap…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 120,000
Apartments under construction with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit.  Ap…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 109,000
New apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a r…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 115,000
New apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a r…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 138,000
Apartments under construction with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout of a…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 119,000
Apartments under construction with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit.  Ap…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 153,000
New apartments with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit.  Apartment's layou…
3 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 129,500
New apartments with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Apartment's layout and …
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 112,500
Apartments under construction.  Apartment's layout and infrastructure in a residential …
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 118,750
Apartments under construction with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit.  Ap…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 168,750
Apartments under construction.  Apartment's layout and infrastructure in a residential …
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 116,630
Apartment under construction Apartment layout and complex amenities  "Zera Homes" offer…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 121,000
2 room apartmentin Beyobasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Beyobasi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 95,000
Lovely apartment 1 + 1 in a chic complex with sea viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaNew j…
3 room apartmentin Beyobasi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beyobasi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 140,000
Perfect duplex 2 + 1 in a cozy new building with a chic locationArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazip…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 121,000
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 95,000
Cozy apartment 1 + 1 in a stylish modern complex Area: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to…
3 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 160,000
Chic penthouse 2 + 1 in a beautiful stylish complexArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance …

