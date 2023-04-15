Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

UAE
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 135,000
Mountain View Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 141,000
Apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 170,500
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 110,000
Apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
4 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
189 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 308,000
Apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a resid…
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 129,500
New apartments with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Apartment's layout and …
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 104,500
New apartment 2 + 1 in the beautiful area of GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistanc…
2 room apartment
Sahinler, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 73,700
New beautiful apartments in the popular area of Mahmutlar Area: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDi…
4 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
135 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 236,500
Apartment with mountain view. Residence permit when buying. Apartment's layout and infrastru…
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 132,000
New apartments with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Apartment's layou…
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 154,000
"Zera Homes" offers a new apartment 2 + 1 with an area of 110 m2 in Gazipasa. The complex …
4 room apartment
Beyobasi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
95 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 132,000
Apartments with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Apartment's lay…
3 room apartment
Beyobasi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 126,500
Apartment with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Apartment's layout and…
3 room apartment
Beyobasi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 148,500
Apartment with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Apartment's layo…
4 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
230 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 280,500
Apartment with sea and mountain views. The opportunity to get a residence permit when buying…
3 room apartment
Beyobasi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 143,000
Apartments with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Apartment's layout an…
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
145 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 198,000
Apartments with sea views and the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Apartment's l…
4 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 188,000
A mountain view apartment with the opportunity to obtain a residence permit Layout and…
5 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
140 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 187,000
Apartment in an area open for obtaining a residence permit. Apartment's layout and infrastru…
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Price on request
Gazipaşa is the name of a paradise hidden between the green of the Taurus Mountains and the …
7 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
500 m²
Price on request
Exclusive ready to live villa for sale in Antalya with a generous 7 bedrooms and 2 living ro…
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
Price on request
Many new apartments for sale in Antalya taking the attention of investors. This city has bee…
