Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Foca

Residential properties for sale in Foca, Turkey

Mustafa Kemal Atatuerk Mahallesi
3
3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Yenifoca, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenifoca, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 234,200
Apartment 1 + 1 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to …
Duplex 4 roomsin Yenifoca, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Yenifoca, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 102 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 341,900
Duplex 2 + 2 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to the…
2 room apartmentin Yenifoca, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenifoca, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 182,700
Apartment 1 + 1 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to …

Properties features in Foca, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir