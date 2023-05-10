Property for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

What is important to consider for foreign buyers of real estate in Fethiye

Fethiye is one of the most picturesque Turkish resorts. It is located in the south-west of the country on the coast of two seas at once — the Aegean and the Mediterranean. Its favorable geographical location and natural beauty make this town the most attractive for tourists. Here you can not only enjoy sunny weather and ecologically clean air, but also have fun in park areas and well-equipped sandy beaches.

Along with the tourism industry, the real estate market in Fethiye is actively progressing. Foreign investors regularly purchase residential properties in Fethiye in order to be able to come here on vacation or stay on a permanent basis. Others willingly invest in business premises. With this approach, it becomes possible to conduct business here or rent out the purchased property.

Fethiye Real Estate Investment Options and Their Key Benefits

An extensive list of residential and commercial properties is presented to the attention of foreign investors in the Turkish resort:

economy class apartments and houses;

elite apartments;

one-story and two-story villas;

cottages and mansions;

commercial properties: restaurants, hotels, offices, shops, warehouses.

The sale of real estate in Fethiye is carried out both in the secondary and in the primary market. In both cases, buyers can purchase properties on their own using ads on the Internet or use the services of realtors. Many foreign investors tend to prefer the latter option. Having enlisted the support of real estate agencies, buyers are able to quickly and safely select a property, as well as comply with all the norms of Turkish law.

In general, investing in real estate in Fethiye is profitable for several reasons at once:

you get the opportunity to live in a picturesque Turkish resort, where warm weather lasts almost 8 months a year;

housing prices in Fethiye are 2-3 times lower than in Istanbul, Ankara and other metropolitan areas of Turkey;

the city has many options for outdoor activities: for example, you can rent a yacht or go diving;

real estate in Fethiye is distinguished by its exquisite design — most of the properties are built in oriental style, but using modern technologies;

if you rent out a house in Fethiye, you can get from 500 to 2000 euros per month, depending on its class and degree of comfort. In this situation, the investment will pay off within 5-7 years.

In which areas is it better to buy property in Fethiye

Calysh is considered to be the most popular residential area. It attracts buyers because it is in walking distance to the beach areas. In this cozy and well-developed area, you can buy Fethiye real estate of a wide variety of types, including luxury apartments and villas. Many properties are sold with swimming pool and scenic sea views.

Along with Calysh, buyers are actively showing interest in Karagözler. This area is valuable because it is located close to the center, but at the same time is located next to a pine forest. The beach can be reached from here in 10-15 minutes by car. Among the offers in Karagözler, the most common are old buildings, many of which have been successfully restored.

For buyers looking to purchase housing in new buildings, there are many options presented in areas such as Deliktash and Tashyaka. In particular, here you can buy spacious properties in new residential complexes or a luxury villa with all the amenities. Due to their well-developed infrastructure, both areas are considered the most comfortable for permanent residence. The only important nuance to consider is that both Deliktash and Tashyaka are located at a considerable distance from the sea.

How much will a property in Fethiye cost

As in most other Turkish cities, prices for local housing depend on its technical condition, year of construction and location. The most expensive are villas with a pool located next to the sea. Real estate prices in Fethiye of this type can reach 2,000 euros per square meter. Economy-class apartments are much cheaper — they go for about 1,000 euros per square meter.

If we consider the situation by district, then the most expensive properties are presented in Gecek. One square meter of housing here costs about 2,000 euros. At the same time, the cheapest options are found in Deliktash, where you can buy a two or even a three-room apartment for a total price of 50,000-60,000 euros.