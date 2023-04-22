Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Fatih
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Fatih, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Fatih, Turkey
4 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 274 m² Number of floors 6
€ 2,110,000
Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the …
Realting.com
Go