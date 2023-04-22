Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Fatih
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Fatih, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 515 449 m²
€ 515,449
Modern real estate project in the city center The project offers universal office and home …
1 room apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 342,733
4 room apartment in Fatih, Turkey
4 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 274 m² Number of floors 6
€ 2,110,000
Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the …
Apartment in Fatih, Turkey
Apartment
Fatih, Turkey
€ 1,935,898
Why this property؟ One of the rare residential complexes in historic Istanbul, within the a…
Realting.com
Go