Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Evliya Celebi Mahallesi
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 85 m² Number of floors 4
€ 564,531
Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, …
1 room apartmentin Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 287,533
1 room apartmentin Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 9
€ 659,000
Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turke…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 18/4 Floor
€ 449,000

Properties features in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go