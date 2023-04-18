Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey

2 room apartmentin Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 85 m² Number of floors 4
€ 564,531
Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, …
1 room apartmentin Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 287,533
1 room apartmentin Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 9
€ 659,000
Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turke…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 18/4 Floor
€ 449,000

