  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Esenyurt

Pool Residential properties for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

4 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
4 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 146 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 385,100
Spacious apartment 3 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
3 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 137 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 316,000
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
Condo 3 rooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 1 Floor
€ 113,000
