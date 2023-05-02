Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Esenyurt
  5. Condos

Pool Condos for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

Condo To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 3 rooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 1 Floor
€ 113,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir