Apartments for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

42 properties total found
2 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 4
€ 82,051
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² Number of floors 30
€ 70,382
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 10/33 Floor
€ 90,256
Apartments for the perfect investment in Istanbul with a rental income guarantee of 8%, rea…
2 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 16
€ 94,693
With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers,   We…
2 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 10/18 Floor
€ 289,002
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: 2 toilets 2 bathrooms Total area: 125m ² Living area of the apartm…
2 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 99,474
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 181,895
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 112,687
Luxury real estate investment in Istanbul The project includes various housing units. Apart…
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 205,186
Residences with panoramic views of the city in Istanbul Construction includes a variety of …
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 85,625
Luxury apartments in the Esenyurt area, Istanbul Residential complexes in Turkey include al…
2 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
Price on request
The apartments for sale in Istanbul are offered in 2&3-bedroom configurations amongst vibran…
4 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
4 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 146 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 385,100
Spacious apartment 3 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
3 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 137 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 316,000
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
5 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
5 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 3
€ 702,323
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Ist…
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 350,274
Hotel residences in Istanbul The Sheraton Nidya Tower project is the most luxurious apartme…
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 208,616
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 204,567
4 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
4 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 247 m²
€ 535,155
Strand project, was designed in the form of 3 stages on an area of 105 thousand square meter…
3 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 141 m²
€ 321,822
Strand project, was designed in the form of 3 stages on an area of 105 thousand square meter…
2 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 249,800
Strand project, was designed in the form of 3 stages on an area of 105 thousand square meter…
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 157,720
Strand project, was designed in the form of 3 stages on an area of 105 thousand square meter…
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 157 m²
€ 208,774
The first residential project of its kind in Istanbul 4m ceiling height covered market &…
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 165 m²
€ 208,774
The first residential project of its kind in Istanbul 4m ceiling height covered market &…
2 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 254 m² Number of floors 1
€ 503,453
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 12 Floor
€ 169,000
 Outdoor Pool Indoor Pool  Fitness  Sauna …
2 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² Number of floors 1
€ 241,745
2 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 254 m² Number of floors 1
€ 9,174,879
Onur Park Life Istanbul, which is coming to life in Bahçeşehir Istanbul, is offering a new l…
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3,801,793
Onur Park Life Istanbul, which is coming to life in Bahçeşehir Istanbul, is offering a new l…
2 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,492,728
Onur Park Life Istanbul, which is coming to life in Bahçeşehir Istanbul, is offering a new l…
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 137 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3,622,254
Onur Park Life Istanbul, which is coming to life in Bahçeşehir Istanbul, is offering a new l…
