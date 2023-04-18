Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Esentepe Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey

2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 167 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 449,700
Apartment 2 + 1 in the prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Topsel…
4 room apartmentin Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 280 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 784,100
Apartment 3 + 1 in the prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Topsel…

Properties features in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go