  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Erdemli

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Erdemli, Turkey

14 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 16/24 Floor
€ 119,436
Ultra luxurious beachfront apartment in Mersin, Ayas The apartment is located on the 16th f…
2 room apartmentin Canakci, Turkey
2 room apartment
Canakci, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 65,000
"Zera Homes offers new flats in a 12-storey complex under construction in the Ayas district …
3 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 115,000
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments  2+1 area from 110 sq.m. in a complex of 8 floors. T…
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 106,150
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments 1 +1 and 2 +1 area from 45 to 75 sq.m. in a complex of 12…
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 85,000
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments 1 +1 and 2 +1 area from 55 to 81 sq.m. in a complex of 14…
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 135,000
"Zera Homes" offers 1+1 and 2+1 apartments from 35m2 to 83m2 first beachline with a view of …
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 106,909
"Zera Homes" offers luxury 1+1 and 2+1 flats under construction from 50m² to 90m² …
3 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 26/26 Floor
€ 132,000
"Zera Homes" offers luxury apartments 2+1, 3+1 and duplexes 4+2 on the upper floors of the c…
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 16/24 Floor
€ 121,000
"Zera Homes" presents you full furnitured 1+1 apartment with a sea view in the settlement of…
2 room apartmentin Ciftepinar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ciftepinar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 70,000
Apartment in Arpachbahshish by Zera Homes with 1+1 and 2+1 layout, 50 m² to 81 m².…
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 11/11 Floor
€ 100,000
We are pleased to offer you 2+1 apartment with sea and nature views in one of the greenest a…
3 room apartmentin Canakci, Turkey
3 room apartment
Canakci, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 117,000
We present to your attention new apartments 2+1 with sea and mountain views in a complex in …
3 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 90,000
We offer for sale 90 sq.m. 2+1 apartments with a seaview in the Ayash district of Erdemli by…
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/24 Floor
€ 107,943
We offer 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in a new complex in Ayash, Erdemli by Zera Homes, ranging fr…

