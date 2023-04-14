Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Erdemli
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Erdemli, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 16/24 Floor
€ 119,436
Ultra luxurious beachfront apartment in Mersin, Ayas The apartment is located on the 16th f…
2 room apartmentin Canakci, Turkey
2 room apartment
Canakci, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 65,000
"Zera Homes offers new flats in a 12-storey complex under construction in the Ayas district …
3 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 115,000
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments  2+1 area from 110 sq.m. in a complex of 8 floors. T…
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 106,150
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments 1 +1 and 2 +1 area from 45 to 75 sq.m. in a complex of 12…
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 85,000
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments 1 +1 and 2 +1 area from 55 to 81 sq.m. in a complex of 14…
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 135,000
"Zera Homes" offers 1+1 and 2+1 apartments from 35m2 to 83m2 first beachline with a view of …
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 106,909
"Zera Homes" offers luxury 1+1 and 2+1 flats under construction from 50m² to 90m² …
3 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 26/26 Floor
€ 132,000
"Zera Homes" offers luxury apartments 2+1, 3+1 and duplexes 4+2 on the upper floors of the c…
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 16/24 Floor
€ 121,000
"Zera Homes" presents you full furnitured 1+1 apartment with a sea view in the settlement of…
2 room apartmentin Ciftepinar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ciftepinar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 70,000
Apartment in Arpachbahshish by Zera Homes with 1+1 and 2+1 layout, 50 m² to 81 m².…
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 11/11 Floor
€ 100,000
We are pleased to offer you 2+1 apartment with sea and nature views in one of the greenest a…
3 room apartmentin Canakci, Turkey
3 room apartment
Canakci, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 117,000
We present to your attention new apartments 2+1 with sea and mountain views in a complex in …
3 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 90,000
We offer for sale 90 sq.m. 2+1 apartments with a seaview in the Ayash district of Erdemli by…
2 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/24 Floor
€ 107,943
We offer 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in a new complex in Ayash, Erdemli by Zera Homes, ranging fr…

Properties features in Erdemli, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir