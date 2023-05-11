Pool Residential properties for sale in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eastern Anatolia Region

7 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Kale, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kale, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 396,000
1 room apartment in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 150,000
1 room apartment in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 81,000
1 room apartment in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 109,000
1 room apartment in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 106,000
1 room apartment in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 115,000
1 room apartment in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 90,000

