  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eastern Anatolia Region

Residential properties for sale in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

Iğdır
6
Hakkâri
4
Semdinli
4
11 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Kale, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kale, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 396,000
1 room apartment in Alan, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 200,317
2 room apartment in Alan, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 4,079,174
2 room apartment in Alan, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 232,185
1 room apartment in Alan, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 204,869
1 room apartment in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 150,000
1 room apartment in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 81,000
1 room apartment in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 109,000
1 room apartment in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 106,000
1 room apartment in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 115,000
1 room apartment in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 90,000

Properties features in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

