Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Turkey

in Fatih Mahallesi
8
in Aydın
8
in Beylikduezue
2
in Sisli
1
in Izmit
4
in Tuerkmen Mahallesi
7
in Kuecuekcekmece
2
in Avcilar
2
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 115 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 203,500
Beautiful furnished duplex 2 + 1 by the seaArea: Antalya, Alanya, TosmurDistance to the sea:…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 160 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 203,500
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 1200The apartme…
Duplex 8 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 300 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 623,400
Luxurious duplex with private garden 6 + 2 in KESTELArea: Antalya, Alanya, KestelDistance to…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 271 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 1,045,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 115 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 176,000
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in DemirtaşArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDue to its special locat…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 544,500
Furnished two-story luxury apartment 2 + 1 on the top floor with a terrace in a guarded prem…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 150 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 404,400
Unique penthouse 2 + 1 with two bathrooms and premium furniture in Konilata for citizenshipA…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 160 m² 11/11 Floor
€ 264,000
Duplex 4 + 1 with a great view of citizenship in an elite complex with full social activity …
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 367,499
Beautiful duplex 2 + 1 in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 400F…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 127 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 310,200
Excellent duplex 2 + 1 with chic sea viewArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 300Beauti…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 528,000
Chic duplex 2 + 1 in SarayArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 350Spacious duple…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 385,000
Excellent duplex 3 + 1 in HACETArea: Antalya, Alanya, HajetDistance to the sea: 300Comfortab…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 150 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 312,400
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in KONAKLIArea: Antalya, Alanya, KonaklyDistance to the sea: 500Devel…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 192,500
Urgent sale of penthouse 4 + 1 with panoramic views of the nature and pine forest in Demirta…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 240 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 544,500
Ultra Luxury Penthouse 4 + 1 with panoramic views and luxurious furniture at HASBAHÇE for ci…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 230 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 253,000
Chic new spacious penthouse in a separate kitchen 4 + 1 in CİKCİLLİ Area: Antalya, Alanya, G…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 225 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 315,000
Very spacious penthouse 3 + 1 in an elite complex in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothThe compl…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 210 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 632,500
Penthouse 3 + 2 with furniture and chic views of the sea and the fortress for VNZH in KIZLAR…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 173,800
Elite penthouse 2 + 1 in a chic new complex for VNZH in BothArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDista…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 220 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 220,000
Beautiful duplex 4 + 1 by the sea with stunning mountain viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDis…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 130 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 195,800
Chic duplex 2 + 1 with mountain viewArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 1200Luxu…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 9
€ 510,000
 Furnished large, bright apartment by the sea, with a huge terrace and chic views in a …
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 280 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 290,400
Large penthouse 4 + 1 with a terrace for VNZH in an elite complex in CİKCİLLİ Area: Antalya,…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 195,800
Beautiful duplex 4 + 1 with sea viewArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashPanoramic duplex has vie…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 309 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 742,500
Ultra Luxury Penthouse 4 + 1 in an elite secure complex in Oba for citizenshipArea: Antalya,…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 190 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 440,000
Unique penthouse 3 + 2 with a luxurious view of the premium residence for citizenshipArea: A…
Duplex 7 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 250 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 262,800
Light duplex 5 + 2Area: Antalya, Alanya, HajetThe apartment, located in the Hajet area, is a…
Duplex 3 roomsin Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 154,000
Luxurious duplex 2 + 1 in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 2600Comfortable…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 163,000
Elite penthouse 2 + 1 in a complex under construction in an environmentally friendly area ov…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 122 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 190,000
Elite penthouse 3 + 1 in a complex under construction in an environmentally friendly area ov…

