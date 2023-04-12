UAE
Show properties list
Turkey
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Turkey
in Cekmekoey
2
in Izmir
7
in Doesemealti
21
in Istanbul
2
in Kartal
3
in Ueskuedar
4
in Fatih Mahallesi
8
in Aydın
8
in Beylikduezue
2
in Sisli
1
in Izmit
4
in Tuerkmen Mahallesi
7
in Kuecuekcekmece
2
Show more
Show less
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Duplex 4 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
133 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 281,154
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1200Develo…
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
83 m²
Price on request
Ruby Houses brings together the warm neighborhood environment with its quality planning and …
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 223,954
Cozy apartment in a chic complex 2 + 1 in CİKCİLLİArea: Antalya, Alanya, GikgilliDistance to…
3 room apartment
Yesilkoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
131 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 278,246
Comfortable apartment 2 + 1 with a large terrace and inspiring views in the Altıntaş areaAre…
Apartment
Koyunlar, Turkey
€ 64,124
The Legend Of The Blue Sea OF ANTALYA SKY-542 is being constructed on an area of 14.000 m². …
2 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 130,000
A modern complex is under construction in Oba, in which comfortable apartments from Zera Hom…
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 208,500
Apartments with mountain views and the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Apartmen…
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
2 Floor
€ 90,612
Apartment 2 + 1 for sale in the rapidly developing area of Mersin – Tomyuk. The apartment wi…
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
1/24 Floor
€ 107,943
We offer 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in a new complex in Ayash, Erdemli by Zera Homes, ranging fr…
Apartment
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
€ 370,503
Why this property؟ A mixture of modern architecture and the inherent sense of history, near…
2 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 194,168
[EN/RU] 2 bedroom , 1 living room, separated kitchen, pool, in a complex, dis…
2 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
Price on request
Buying a house in Alanya is the choice of thousands of foreign investors due to its high pro…
Search using the map