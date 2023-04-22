UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
1378
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Doesemealti
Pool Residential properties for sale in Doesemealti, Turkey
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
7 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
5 bath
730 m²
Price on request
Move into an impressive spacious home with breathtaking mountain views nestled in an attract…
5 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Price on request
Villas for sale in Antalya will amaze you! These villas, where you can have a luxurious lif…
5 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
Price on request
We introduce you to the luxury villa project where you will feel special! The project, whos…
4 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Price on request
Get ready to make the best investment in your life! A wonderful villa project is rising in …
6 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
5 bath
510 m²
Price on request
We offer you the house of your dreams with the villas for sale in Antalya! The project, whi…
6 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
6 bath
560 m²
Price on request
Villa for sale in Döşemealtıbrings together perfect architecture, spaciousness, smart layout…
6 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
6 bath
395 m²
Price on request
Villa for sale in Antalya offers you an ultra luxurious life. The modern designed villa cons…
5 room apartment
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
4 bath
600 m²
Price on request
Want to be the owner of the luxury villa for sale in Antalya? Well-appointed design, rich fa…
2 room apartment
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
Price on request
Realtor Global invites investors who care about their comfort and financial future to a luxu…
1 room apartment
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
Price on request
Would you like to have a happy life with apartments for sale in Antalya? Then you will be a…
7 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
670 m²
Price on request
Are you ready to transition to a modern life with a villa for sale in Antalya? The villa wi…
3 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
190 m²
Price on request
Turn the keys today to a well-development district, an exceptional villa that boasts open co…
1 room apartment
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Price on request
An exclusive and fascinating Architecture idea that turns into an enormous project where the…
9 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
5 bath
600 m²
Price on request
Can you imagine? Wake up every single morning with sweeping views of the mountains, have you…
5 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
Price on request
Put on your seat belt and travel into your brand-new villa for sale in Antalya. Whenever you…
3 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
Price on request
Don’t think twice before getting this villa for sale in Antalya. The three-bedroom, two-bath…
5 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
Price on request
For those who appreciate comfort and privacy, today is the day to have a look at this villa …
5 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
5 bath
400 m²
Price on request
The inviting and prestigious villa for sale in Antalya. İmagine stepping into an art piece m…
6 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
Price on request
Stop what you’re doing right now. Take a deep breath. Would you like to live in a luxurious …
9 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
Price on request
The exterior is defined as a modern and innovative design. The roofline liberally affects th…
3 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
225 m²
Price on request
The detached villa for sale in Antalya is fantastic (225 square meters). The ground floor ar…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map