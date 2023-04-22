Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Doesemealti
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Doesemealti, Turkey

House To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
7 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
7 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 5 bath 730 m²
Price on request
Move into an impressive spacious home with breathtaking mountain views nestled in an attract…
5 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
Price on request
Villas for sale in Antalya will amaze you!  These villas, where you can have a luxurious lif…
5 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
Price on request
We introduce you to the luxury villa project where you will feel special!  The project, whos…
4 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
Price on request
Get ready to make the best investment in your life!  A wonderful villa project is rising in …
6 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
6 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 5 bath 510 m²
Price on request
We offer you the house of your dreams with the villas for sale in Antalya!  The project, whi…
6 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
6 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 6 bath 560 m²
Price on request
Villa for sale in Döşemealtıbrings together perfect architecture, spaciousness, smart layout…
6 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
6 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 6 bath 395 m²
Price on request
Villa for sale in Antalya offers you an ultra luxurious life. The modern designed villa cons…
7 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
7 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 670 m²
Price on request
Are you ready to transition to a modern life with a villa for sale in Antalya?  The villa wi…
3 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
Price on request
Turn the keys today to a well-development district, an exceptional villa that boasts open co…
9 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
9 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 5 bath 600 m²
Price on request
Can you imagine? Wake up every single morning with sweeping views of the mountains, have you…
5 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
Price on request
Put on your seat belt and travel into your brand-new villa for sale in Antalya. Whenever you…
3 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
Price on request
Don’t think twice before getting this villa for sale in Antalya. The three-bedroom, two-bath…
5 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
Price on request
For those who appreciate comfort and privacy, today is the day to have a look at this villa …
5 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
Price on request
The inviting and prestigious villa for sale in Antalya. İmagine stepping into an art piece m…
6 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
6 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
Price on request
Stop what you’re doing right now. Take a deep breath. Would you like to live in a luxurious …
9 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
9 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
Price on request
The exterior is defined as a modern and innovative design. The roofline liberally affects th…
3 room house in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room house
Doesemealti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 225 m²
Price on request
The detached villa for sale in Antalya is fantastic (225 square meters). The ground floor ar…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir