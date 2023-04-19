UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
895
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Aegean Region
Didim
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Didim, Turkey
Didim
8
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Apartment
Yueruecekler, Turkey
€ 51,260
PROJECT DETAILS SKY-032 is considered one of the largest residential projects in Bursa .…
3 room apartment
Koyunlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
€ 125,000
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 96,973
Apartment 1 + 0 in a prestigious residence in MahmutlarArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarFor s…
Apartment
Akarca, Turkey
€ 290,000
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 5
€ 84,254
We are pleased to present you with a new project in the center of Alanya. Alanya is one of t…
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 159,273
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 558,044
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 475,629
Villa with a layout of 5 + 1 (five bedrooms + living room). Living area of the house is 3…
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
106 m²
€ 914,260
This project will suit not only investors, those who want to obtain Turkish citizenship, but…
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 208,284
Oba kompleksArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 2000The apartment is suitable fo…
3 room apartment
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
149 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 958,686
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in an amazing complexArea: Istanbul, Saryer, AyazagaThe largest long-…
Apartment
Akarca, Turkey
€ 675,000
Properties features in Didim, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map