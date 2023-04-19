Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Didim

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Didim, Turkey

Didim
8
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartmentin Yueruecekler, Turkey
Apartment
Yueruecekler, Turkey
€ 51,260
PROJECT DETAILS SKY-032  is considered one of the largest residential projects in Bursa .…
3 room apartmentin Koyunlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Koyunlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
€ 125,000
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 45 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 96,973
Apartment 1 + 0 in a prestigious residence in MahmutlarArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarFor s…
Apartmentin Akarca, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca, Turkey
€ 290,000
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 84,254
We are pleased to present you with a new project in the center of Alanya. Alanya is one of t…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 159,273
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 558,044
Villa 5 room villain Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 475,629
Villa with a layout of 5 + 1 (five bedrooms + living room). Living area of the house is 3…
2 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 914,260
This project will suit not only investors, those who want to obtain Turkish citizenship, but…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 208,284
Oba kompleksArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 2000The apartment is suitable fo…
3 room apartmentin Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 149 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 958,686
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in an amazing complexArea: Istanbul, Saryer, AyazagaThe largest long-…
Apartmentin Akarca, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca, Turkey
€ 675,000

Properties features in Didim, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir