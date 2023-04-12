Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Condos

Pool Condos for sale in Turkey

Cekmekoey
26
Izmir
22
Doesemealti
8
Istanbul
20
Mezitli
23
Kartal
21
Tahtakale Mahallesi
21
Ueskuedar
16
Show more
Condo To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Condo 3 roomsin Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 1 Floor
€ 113,000
Condo 2 roomsin Yaylali, Turkey
Condo 2 rooms
Yaylali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 5 Floor
€ 136,000
Condo 2 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Condo 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 120,000

Properties features in Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir