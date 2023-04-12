Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Condos

Mountain View Condos for Sale in Turkey

Istanbul
20
Mezitli
23
Kartal
21
Tahtakale Mahallesi
21
Ueskuedar
16
Kırıkkale
19
Çankırı
19
Fatih Mahallesi
10
Show more
Condo To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 5 roomsin Yenimahalle, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms
Yenimahalle, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² 1/30 Floor
Price on request

Properties features in Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir