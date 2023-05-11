Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Cesme

Residential properties for sale in Cesme, Turkey

12 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 422,100
Villa 5 room villa in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 223 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 512,000
Duplex 2 rooms in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 135,800
Duplex 2 rooms in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 136,800
Duplex 3 rooms in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 174,100
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Price on request
4 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 5
Area 165 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
€ 297,633
1 room apartment with Residence and citizenship in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment with Residence and citizenship
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 248,350
4 room apartment with Residence and citizenship in Cesme, Turkey
4 room apartment with Residence and citizenship
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
€ 741,825

Properties features in Cesme, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir