UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
1423
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Central Anatolia Region
Penthouses
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey
Penthouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3
101 m²
1/1
€ 175,188
Apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
257 m²
€ 2,056,000
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2
1
1
€ 97,118
4 room apartment
Belek, Turkey
1
3
160 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
2
€ 117,500
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1
1
43 m²
€ 125,000
1 room apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
1
1
8/11
€ 107,091
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1
1
100 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5
270 m²
3/3
€ 149,851
5 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
190 m²
3/3
€ 835,402
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2
70 m²
7/7
€ 173,741
4 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
4
255 m²
€ 1,686,000
Properties features in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map