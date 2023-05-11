Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Cekmekoey
  5. Duplexes

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Cekmekoey, Turkey

Duplex 5 rooms in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 279 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,556,300
Duplex 6 rooms in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 328 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,614,500
