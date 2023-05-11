Pool Apartments for sale in Cekmekoey, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 886,400
5 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 334 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,816,800
5 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 249 m²
Floor 10/10
€ 834,300
4 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 10/10
€ 610,100
4 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 521,700
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 10/10
€ 506,900
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 310,300
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 291,600
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 243,500
