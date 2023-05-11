Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Cekmekoey
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Cekmekoey, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 886,400
5 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 334 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,816,800
5 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 249 m²
Floor 10/10
€ 834,300
4 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 10/10
€ 610,100
4 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 521,700
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 10/10
€ 506,900
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 310,300
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 291,600
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 243,500
Apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
€ 70,077
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 112,133
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 94,405
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 78,147
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 99,650
1 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 60,839
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 81,818
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€ 68,077
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€ 166,491
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 60,734
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 104,790
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€ 91,258
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 51,294
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 89,056
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 101,643
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 99,126
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
€ 93,251
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir