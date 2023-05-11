Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Cekmekoey

Residential properties for sale in Cekmekoey, Turkey

28 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 279 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,556,300
Duplex 6 rooms in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 328 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,614,500
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 886,400
5 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 334 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,816,800
5 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 249 m²
Floor 10/10
€ 834,300
4 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 10/10
€ 610,100
4 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 521,700
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 10/10
€ 506,900
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 310,300
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 291,600
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 243,500
Apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
€ 70,077
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 112,133
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 94,405
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 78,147
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 99,650
1 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 60,839
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 81,818
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€ 68,077
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€ 166,491
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 60,734
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 104,790
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€ 91,258
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 51,294
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 89,056
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 101,643
2 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 99,126
3 room apartment in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
€ 93,251
