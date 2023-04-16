Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Cankaya, Turkey

Soon there will be properties
2 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 2/15 Floor
€ 72,944
1 room apartmentin Konyaalti, Turkey
1 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
Price on request
Apartment for sale in Antalya offers the opportunity to have a magnificent view of the coast…
2 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 104,500
New apartments under construction The layout and complex amenities  Zera Homes offers f…
3 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 150,000
Furnished 2 + 1 apartment in Kargicak with a view of the sea and mountains from the company …
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 171,584
Apartment 1 + 1 in a luxury complex by the seaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 220 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 267,385
Furnished duplex 4 + 1 with stunning views Area: Antalya, Alanya, GikgilliChic duplex 4 + 1 …
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 99,137
Oba jasmineArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 3500OBA JASMINEPoolFitness roomDe…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 225,442
New duplex 3 + 1 with quality finishes in a quiet area of HASBAHÇEArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bui…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 154,000
New apartments in the open area for VNZH The company "Zera Homes" offers you to purchase a n…
2 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 75,000
"Zera Homes" is offering new flats in a under-construction 15-floor complex in Tece, Mezitli…
5 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
5 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 225,442
Apartment 4 + 1 with a private garden Area: Antalya, AlanyaLovely apartment in Alanya 4 + 1 …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 213,500
Apartment from the owner in the area of Cleopatra beach. Residence permit when buying. Apart…
