UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
892
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Central Anatolia Region
Cankaya
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Cankaya, Turkey
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
2/15 Floor
€ 72,944
1 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
Price on request
Apartment for sale in Antalya offers the opportunity to have a magnificent view of the coast…
2 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 104,500
New apartments under construction The layout and complex amenities Zera Homes offers f…
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
14/14 Floor
€ 150,000
Furnished 2 + 1 apartment in Kargicak with a view of the sea and mountains from the company …
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 171,584
Apartment 1 + 1 in a luxury complex by the seaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea…
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
220 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 267,385
Furnished duplex 4 + 1 with stunning views Area: Antalya, Alanya, GikgilliChic duplex 4 + 1 …
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 99,137
Oba jasmineArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 3500OBA JASMINEPoolFitness roomDe…
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 225,442
New duplex 3 + 1 with quality finishes in a quiet area of HASBAHÇEArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bui…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 154,000
New apartments in the open area for VNZH The company "Zera Homes" offers you to purchase a n…
2 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
15/15 Floor
€ 75,000
"Zera Homes" is offering new flats in a under-construction 15-floor complex in Tece, Mezitli…
5 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 225,442
Apartment 4 + 1 with a private garden Area: Antalya, AlanyaLovely apartment in Alanya 4 + 1 …
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 213,500
Apartment from the owner in the area of Cleopatra beach. Residence permit when buying. Apart…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map