Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bungalow

Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Turkey

Marmara Region
203
Istanbul
182
Mersin
16
Antalya
70
Aegean Region
68
Gazipasa
21
Muğla
49
Central Anatolia Region
19
Show more
Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 4 roomsin Aegean Region, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 229,014
Luxury modern 3 bedroom villa with private garden and swimming pool for sale directly from c…

Properties features in Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir