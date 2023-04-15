Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Bodrum, Turkey

Villa 4 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 3 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum.  …
Villa 4 room villain Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Derekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 460 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,080,740
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is loc…
Villa 4 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,350,000
Villa 6 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Bodrum, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,746,882
A unique site in Bodrum Yeniköy! First of all, we would like to point out that the view…
Villa 3 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,422,975
Imagine a house that offers you all the comforts of home in the big city and more. First …
Villa 4 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,080,740
1800m2 land with independent entrance on Torba road • In the forest and at the bottom …
Villa 4 room villa luxury apartmentsin Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa luxury apartments
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 175 m²
€ 362,598
This is Adabükü; the bearer of Aegean culture, the frequent destination for calm l…

