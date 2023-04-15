Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Bodrum
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Bodrum, Turkey

Bodrum
11
Yalikavak
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 4 room villain Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Derekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 460 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,080,740
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is loc…

Properties features in Bodrum, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir