Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Beylikduezue
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Beylikduezue, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
€ 1,620,743
Villa 6 room villa in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 720,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir