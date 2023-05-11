Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Beylikduezue
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Beylikduezue, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 642,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/16
€ 366,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir