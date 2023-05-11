Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Beylikduezue
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Beylikduezue, Turkey

15 properties total found
4 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 642,000
2 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 118,369
1 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 158,553
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/16
€ 366,000
2 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 136,580
4 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
€ 388,796
Apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
€ 233,922
Apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
€ 109,885
Apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
€ 212,378
Apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
€ 185,506
Apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
€ 127,867
Apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
€ 108,886
3 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
€ 91,000
2 room apartment with Residence and citizenship in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment with Residence and citizenship
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€ 184,134
