Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Besiktas
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Besiktas, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Besiktas, Turkey
2 room apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
Price on request
Beşiktaş is hosting a new and luxurious housing project. Established on a huge area of ​​17,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir