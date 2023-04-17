Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Basiskele
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Basiskele, Turkey

Sahil Mahallesi
1
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa Villain Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Villa Villa
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
600 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,526,600
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
Villa 4 room villain Basiskele, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Basiskele, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,000

Properties features in Basiskele, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir