Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Basiskele
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Basiskele, Turkey

Fatih Mahallesi
10
Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 217,100
New apartment 3 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nature in …
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 184 m² Number of floors 1
€ 155,576
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 205 m² Number of floors 1
€ 179,633
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
1 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 130,061
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
2 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 150,355
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 176 m² Number of floors 1
€ 201,156
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 205 m² Number of floors 1
€ 179,633
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 176 m² Number of floors 1
€ 180,186
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 1
€ 192,981
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…

Properties features in Basiskele, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir