Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Basiskele

Residential properties for sale in Basiskele, Turkey

Fatih Mahallesi
18
Sahil Mahallesi
1
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle
1
20 properties total found
Villa Villain Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Villa Villa
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
600 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,526,600
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 235,700
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 284,100
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 4 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 134 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 388,100
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
Duplex 5 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 134 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 384,900
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
Duplex 5 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 229 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 334,000
New duplex 4 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 167,700
New penthouse with terrace 2 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure …
4 room apartmentin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 217,100
New apartment 3 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nature in …
Duplex 4 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 152 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 175,800
New duplex 3 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 145,500
New duplex in Garden 1 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nat…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 205 m² Number of floors 1
€ 179,633
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 1
€ 192,981
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 176 m² Number of floors 1
€ 180,186
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 205 m² Number of floors 1
€ 179,633
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 176 m² Number of floors 1
€ 201,156
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
2 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 150,355
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
1 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 130,061
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 184 m² Number of floors 1
€ 155,576
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Villa 4 room villain Basiskele, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Basiskele, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,000

Properties features in Basiskele, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir