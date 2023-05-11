Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Basaksehir
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir