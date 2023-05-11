Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

12 properties total found
1 room apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 95,766
2 room apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 265,490
Duplex 6 rooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 645,100
2 room apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Price on request
5 room apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
€ 687,187
4 room apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
€ 533,739
3 room apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
€ 383,383
2 room apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 258,899
7 room house in Basaksehir, Turkey
7 room house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 315 m²
€ 835,379
1 room apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 73 m²
€ 128,385
Apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
€ 138,306
1 room apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 78,390
