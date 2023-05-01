Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Bakirkoey
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bakirkoey, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bakirkoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 171 m² Number of floors 17
€ 886,624
Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 14
€ 477,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 Floor
€ 420,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir