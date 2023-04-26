Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Bakirkoey
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bakirkoey, Turkey

6 properties total found
1 room apartment in Bakirkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 164,655
1 room apartment in Bakirkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 218,777
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 14
€ 477,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 Floor
€ 420,000
2 room apartment in Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bakirkoey, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 224,084
Apartment in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Apartment
Bakirkoey, Turkey
€ 374,765
Why this property؟ Luxury apartments for sale in Bakirkoy Istanbul, on the coastal strip of…
