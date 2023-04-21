Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Black Sea Region
  4. 19 Mayis
  5. Bahcelievler Mahallesi
  6. Duplexes

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey

Duplex To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Duplex 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 223 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 844,797
Magnificent duplex 4 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, SuadieThe complex, which attra…
Room 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Room 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 109,409
2 room apartment in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 77,000
"Zera Homes" offers  1 + 1 apartments of 47m2 with a view of the sea, mountains and nat…
2 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment in Mahmutlar from the company Zera Homes layout 1 + 1, area 55 m². Year of co…
1 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 191,096
In Küçükhasbahçe, one of the most elite districts of Alanya, far fro…
4 room apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
4 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 180 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 220,000
Apartment in an area open for obtaining a residence permit Apartment layout and amenities in…
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 126,309
Apartment 2 + 1 with garden and sea views in MahmutlarArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDistan…
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 199 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 164,231
Chic apartment 2 + 1 in Istanbul in an excellent new complex Area: IstanbulThe project in Is…
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1 Floor
€ 147,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the first ( high ) floor of the reside…
Villa 5 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 270 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 149,806
Sea villaArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDistance to the sea: 400Sea villa3rd STAFF VILLA FO…
1 room apartment in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
Price on request
Buying a house in Mersin is an excellent long-term investment. The city is located in Turkey…
Duplex 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 115 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 196,363
Beautiful furnished duplex 2 + 1 by the seaArea: Antalya, Alanya, TosmurDistance to the sea:…

Properties features in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir