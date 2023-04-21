Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Black Sea Region
  4. 19 Mayis
  5. Bahcelievler Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Istanbul, Turkey
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 175 m²
€ 329,637
A beautiful and modern residential complex literally drowns in juicy green spaces. The terri…
Apartment in Akarca, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca, Turkey
€ 110,000
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented…
Apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€ 320,000
Stay Property offers you an apartment of 2 + 1 in Mahmutlar. The apartment area is 95 m2, th…
1 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bath 52 m²
€ 135,000
Apartment in Bitez, Turkey
Apartment
Bitez, Turkey
813 m²
€ 2,809,000
1 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 371,391
Duplex 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 160 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 265,356
Duplex with stunning views 4 + 1 in TEPEArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeFurnished and pool#1341
2 room apartment in Payallar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Payallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 94,000
Apartments in a complex under construction. Residence permit when buying.  Apartment's …
4 room house in Aegean Region, Turkey
4 room house
Aegean Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 437,636
Luxury villa for sale directly from construction company – Aslanko Design & Constr…
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 164,038
New apartment with high-quality decoration and new furniture in a cozy complex in ObaArea: A…
4 room apartment in Ciplakli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 155 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 220,000
Apartment in Cikcilli from Zera Homes, 3 + 1 layout, 155 m². Year of construction 2015.…
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 162,494
Chic apartment 2 + 1 in Alanya Area: Antalya, AlanyaApartment 2 + 1 90m2 with American cuisi…

