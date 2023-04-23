Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bahcelievler, Turkey

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 732,663
Elite low-rise building in the center of Istanbul The apartment is located between two tra…
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 383,562
The elite complex is implemented with the plans ( 2 + 1 ) and ( 3 + 1 ) VIP-apartments equip…
1 room apartment with Residence and citizenship, with Developments, luxury apartments in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 room apartment with Residence and citizenship, with Developments, luxury apartments
Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 195,531
Contrary to the city life stuck in between buildings, your house in Nef Bahçelievler …
